The Zone Banner: AC’s top 8 student sections for Week 2
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While lightning postponed games across Central Indiana on Friday, it wasn’t the only thing that brought the electricity. The student sections were electric as well.
Here are the student sections that made AC’s top eight for The Zone Banner in week two, in alphabetical order. The number in parentheses indicates how many times each school has made the top eight so far this season.
- Bishop Chatard (2).
- Carmel (2).
- Center Grove.
- Fishers (2).
- Hamilton Southeastern.
- Roncalli.
- Westfield (2).
- Zionsville.
AC’s top 8 from Week 1
- Bishop Chatard.
- Brownsburg.
- Carmel.
- Cathedral.
- Fishers.
- Guerin Catholic.
- Noblesville.
- Westfield.
