High School - The Zone

The Zone Extra: May 12, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”

In the coaches corner, he’s leading a top-five boys golf team in the state. Carmel coach Josh Shelton joins Charlie Clifford for a conversation.

Plus, she is a key reason Cascade softball is 16-3 on the season and just capped off an unbeaten campaign in the Indiana Crossroads Conference. Meet Cadets junior Megan Walker in our athlete of the week feature.

Also, we have highlights of this week’s championship games in the Marion County and City Alliance baseball tournaments.

And don’t miss latest installment of Ask the Commissioner with Paul Neidig of the IHSAA. All that and more can be found in the video above!