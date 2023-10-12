The Zone Extra: October 12, 2023

In the coaches corner, his Trojans are the defending state champions in class 3A and currently unbeaten and ranked #1 in the state. Bishop Chatard football coach Rob Doyle joins sports director Anthony Calhoun in the coaches corner for a conversation.

Plus, our athlete of the week recently reached the 1,000 career dig milestone at Center Grove. Meet Trojans senior libero Sheridan Young, who is hoping to lead her team on a deep postseason tournament run.

Also, we go on campus with the Indiana University basketball team to catch up with former New Palestine standout Ian Stephens as he prepares for his freshman season with the Hoosiers.