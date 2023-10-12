Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

The Zone Extra: October 12, 2023

The Zone Extra: October 12, 2023

by: Brian Eckstein
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more with “The Zone Extra.”

In the coaches corner, his Trojans are the defending state champions in class 3A and currently unbeaten and ranked #1 in the state. Bishop Chatard football coach Rob Doyle joins sports director Anthony Calhoun in the coaches corner for a conversation.

Plus, our athlete of the week recently reached the 1,000 career dig milestone at Center Grove. Meet Trojans senior libero Sheridan Young, who is hoping to lead her team on a deep postseason tournament run.

Also, we go on campus with the Indiana University basketball team to catch up with former New Palestine standout Ian Stephens as he prepares for his freshman season with the Hoosiers.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Athlete of the Week: Center...
High School - The Zone /
Senior running back Josh Ringer...
High School - The Zone /
NASCAR star Kyle Larson takes...
Motorsports /
Chuck Pagano opens up about...
Indianapolis Colts /
Previewing the high school football...
Sports /
Gardner Minshew looks forward to...
Indianapolis Colts /
Colts players react to Anthony...
Indianapolis Colts /
Week 9: Will your school...
High School - The Zone /