The Zone Extra: October 26, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s a busy time on the high school sports calendar all across Indiana, with several sports at different stages of their respective state tournaments.

Last weekend was the semi-state round of the boys and girls soccer tournament. In cross country, runners clinched their spots at state in regionals that were hosted at five different locations. Also, the volleyball regionals were held, and winning teams are now one step away from the state finals.

In the coaches corner, Scecina volleyball coach Tim Houser joins Sports 8’s Angela Moryan after the Crusaders won their regional championship over the weekend.

Plus, football is a family affair at Plainfield. Sports 8’s Andrew Chernoff connects with senior Caden Vanderbush.

And the on campus feature spotlights former Warren Central wide receiver and Ben Davis offensive lineman Dawand Jones after the two recently returned home for a NFL game at Lucas Oil Stadium with the Cleveland Browns.