The Zone Sectional Semifinals: March 1, 2019
See highlights of 11 boys sectional semifinal games in The Zone with Anthony Calhoun from Friday night, March 1. WISH-TV has the most highlights from the most games in central Indiana!
To see highlights of individual games, click on the matchup below:
Noblesville vs. Hamilton Southeastern
Lawrence Central vs. North Central
Warren Central vs. Lawrence North
Mooresville vs. Terre Haute North
Bishop Chatard vs. Cardinal Ritter
Trending Stories
National Headlines
-
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.