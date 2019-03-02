The Zone Sectional Semifinals: March 1, 2019 Video Video

See highlights of 11 boys sectional semifinal games in The Zone with Anthony Calhoun from Friday night, March 1. WISH-TV has the most highlights from the most games in central Indiana!

To see highlights of individual games, click on the matchup below:

Fishers vs. Carmel

Noblesville vs. Hamilton Southeastern

Lawrence Central vs. North Central

Warren Central vs. Lawrence North

Roncalli vs. Decatur Central

Ben Davis vs. Pike

Avon vs. Plainfield

Mooresville vs. Terre Haute North

Bishop Chatard vs. Cardinal Ritter

Brebeuf vs. Crispus Attucks

Blackford vs. Delta