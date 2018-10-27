The Zone Sectional Semifinals: October 26, 2018
See highlights of 21 sectional semifinal games in The Zone with Anthony Calhoun, Charlie Clifford and Meghan McKeown. WISH-TV has the most highlights from the most games in the state!
Also, go behind the scenes in the WISH-TV studio with the North Central High School Band.
To watch highlights of individual games, click on the matchups below:
Lawrence North vs. Lawrence Central
North Central vs. Hamilton Southeastern
Columbus North vs. Center Grove
Bloomington South vs. Whiteland
