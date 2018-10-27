The Zone Sectional Semifinals: October 26, 2018 Video Video Video

See highlights of 21 sectional semifinal games in The Zone with Anthony Calhoun, Charlie Clifford and Meghan McKeown. WISH-TV has the most highlights from the most games in the state!

Also, go behind the scenes in the WISH-TV studio with the North Central High School Band.

To watch highlights of individual games, click on the matchups below:

Warren Central vs. Ben Davis

Lawrence North vs. Lawrence Central

Southport vs. Brownsburg

Perry Meridian vs. Avon

Westfield vs. Carmel

New Palestine vs. Zionsville

Roncalli vs. Cathedral

Tech vs. Decatur Central

North Central vs. Hamilton Southeastern

Fishers vs. Pike

Columbus North vs. Center Grove

Danville vs. Tri-West

Sullivan vs. Monrovia

Brebeuf vs. Guerin Catholic

Bloomington South vs. Whiteland