Sports

The Zone: Southport vs. Brownsburg 10/26

By:

Posted: Oct 27, 2018 12:31 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 27, 2018 12:31 AM EDT

The Zone: Southport vs. Brownsburg 10/26

Brownsburg defeats Southport 42-20.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local Headlines

Latest Local News

Trending Stories

National Headlines