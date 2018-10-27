The Zone: Warren Central vs. Ben Davis 10/26

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) -- From Robert Mathis to Darius Leonard, Antoine Bethea to Pierre Desir and Kenny Moore, small schools continue to create big results on the Colts defense and this August you may be looking at the next pair -- from nowhere.

"It makes us feel at home, I came from Presbyterian, which was not the traditional D-1 level," Colts rookie cornerback Rock Ya-Sin said. "And you have guys from smaller schools here that are making a lot of plays."