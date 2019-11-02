8 finalists announced for the 2019 Zone Banner

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – All season, schools in central Indiana have battled for the 2019 WISH-TV Zone Banner presented by Sport Graphics and Section 127.

The schools competed for the best student section. After weeks of watching school spirit on display in high school football, the eight finalists were announced Friday night on The Zone.

These schools, listed in alphabetical order, stand out and are in contention to win the 2019 Zone Banner to display.

Brownsburg

The defending Zone Banner champs know how to win and started showing off their school spirit early in the season. The Bulldogs want to be the first two-time champions and they’re looking to do it back-to-back.

Decatur Central

When Decatur Central heard they were going to be featured on Friday Night Football on MyINDY-TV 23, the Hawk Block went into planning mode, tweeting News 8’s Anthony Calhoun a hint as to what he’d see at the game.

Fishers

Fishers students showed up in with huge crowds, signs and coordinated themes. The Tigers want to be the best not only in Hamilton County, but in all of Central Indiana.

Fishers High School student section. (WISH Photo)

Franklin Community

Franklin is also vying to be the first school to win the banner a second time, and the Grizzly Cubs decided that in order to win, they needed to go big. They pulled in the alumni who helped win it the first time and took their school spirit to new heights. Literally. Watch for the drone shot.

Hamilton Southeastern

The HSE Blue Crew is not going to let their rivals show them up. They started early and brought school spirit all season, even getting a shoutout from the football coach.

@BlueCrewHSE You guys have been fantastic this season! We will need you guys more than ever for senior night next week! https://t.co/frBLn72TqO — Adam Morris (@CoachMorris_) October 5, 2019

Mooresville

The Pioneers are not to be underestimated. They showed us what “Be Moore” is all about, getting out their drone and proving that some of their students are willing to sacrifice for the banner. #BuzzCutForTheBanner

Noblesville

From a whole-school pep rally for the banner to weekly crowds, the Millers were a consistent force throughout the season.

Westfield

The Shamrocks have rocked it this season with loud cheers, big crowds and great signs. They’re ready for the banner to go green.

AC with the Westfield High School student section. (WISH Photo)

Now we want to hear from you! Tweet us using #TheZone8 to show us why your school has the best student section and school spirit in central Indiana!

We will reveal the top four schools Nov. 8 on The Zone 8 at 11:08 p.m.