Three IndyCar drivers penalized ahead of Sunday’s race

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three NTT IndyCar Series drivers were penalized for unapproved engine changes during a test at Iowa Speedway last month.

Meyer Shank Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist, Chip Ganassi Racing’s Marcus Armstrong, and Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s Pietro Fittipaldi were all penalized six starting-grid positions for the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Star Course on Sunday.

Rosenqvist is currently in 10th in the NTT IndyCar Series standings. Armstrong is in 15th and Fittipaldi is in 19th.

This will be the first race for the teams using the new hybrid engines.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou is the defending Mid-Ohio winner. He is also first in the standings heading into the race.

Drivers had practice for the race this weekend on Friday and will have another practice session on Saturday at 10:50 a.m. Qualifications will also be on Saturday, starting at 3 p.m.

The green flag for the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio will be at 1:53 p.m. on Sunday.