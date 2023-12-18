Tickets for NBA All-Star 2024 fan events going on sale

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tickets for multiple NBA All-Star 2024 fan events will go on sale Monday morning.

Tickets for the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, NBA Rising Stars, and NBA All-Star Practice presented by AT&T will go on sale at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available at NBAEvents.com and through the NBA Events App, which can be downloaded in the Apple Store or Google Play Store, according to a press release.

The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will be played inside Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday, Feb. 16 and will feature media, sports, and entertainment stars. Later that evening, the NBA Rising Stars will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. That event will feature the league’s top first-year and second-year players.

The following day, on Saturday, Feb. 17, NBA All-Star game players and coaches will take part in the NBA All-Star practice inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Tickets for NBA Crossover and the NBA HBCU Classic Presented by AT&T previously went on sale.

NBA Crossover “is the NBA’s premier immersive fan event and will take over the Indiana Convention Center from Friday, Feb. 16 through Sunday, Feb. 18. The weekend-long event will showcase the intersection of basketball and culture through the art, fashion, music, technology and entertainment that surround today’s game NBA Crossover will engage fans with immersive experiences, brand activations, live performances, NBA and WNBA appearances, limited edition merchandise and collectibles, art and memorabilia, apparel customization and more,” according to a press release.

Meanwhile, the NBA HBCU Classic will take place on Feb. 17 after NBA All-Star Practice. It will feature a CIAA Championship men’s basketball rematch between Virginia Union University and Winston Salem State University.

The NBA G League Up Next Game will be held at NBA Crossover on Feb. 18.

For more information on the upcoming NBA All-Star Weekend, visit the event’s official website.