Tickets to 2025 Indianapolis 500, other IMS events on sale now

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 26: Scott McLaughlin, driver of the #3 Pennzoil Team Penske, leads during the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 26, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s never too early to start making plans for the Month of May…and beyond.

Tickets for 2025 events at Indianapolis Motor Speedway– including the 109th Indianapolis 500, the Brickyard 400, and the IMSA TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks– are on sale now at IMS.com and the IMS Ticket Office on West 16th Street.

“After an unforgettable 2024, it’s now time to start looking forward to the 2025 schedule at IMS and welcoming fans back to the Racing Capital of the World for another racing season,” IMS President Doug Boles said in a release.

The IMS Ticket Office is located on the first floor of the IMS Administration Building located at 4790 W. 16th St. in Indianapolis. The office is open Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 317-492-6700.

Tickets for these 2025 events are on sale at IMS.com/tickets and at the ticket office:

Sonsio Grand Prix: Saturday, May 10

Miller Lite Carb Day: Friday, May 23

Legends Day presented by Firestone: Saturday, May 24

109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge: Sunday, May 25

Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit: Sunday, May 25

Brickyard Vintage Racing Invitational: Saturday, June 14-Sunday, June 15

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250: Saturday, July 26

NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 presented by PPG: Sunday, July 27

IMSA TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks: Friday, Sept. 19-Sunday, Sept. 21

Intercontinental GT Indianapolis 8 Hour: Friday, Oct. 17-Sunday, Oct. 19



Month of May

Race into winter knowing your plans for the Month of May are set!

Along with tickets to the 2025 Indy 500, fans also can purchase admission to practice, qualifications and the public drivers’ meeting, as well as parking, camping, hospitality and public credentials (Bronze Badge, Silver Badge, garage passes, pit passes) at IMS.com.

Infield Camping

Fans can visit the IMS website ot buy infield camping for the Sonsio Grand Prix, Brickyard Weekend, and the IMSA TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks.

Before You Buy

IMS says all items are on sale at their lowest remaining prices, with increases coming next year.

The $4 per-ticket service fee will be waived on purchases made before Jan. 6, 2025.

Kids 15 and under will receive free general admission to all 2025 racing events at IMS when accompanied by an adult general admission ticketholder.

Fans can apply to receive tickets for the 2025 Driven2SaveLives BC39. Dates will be announced later.