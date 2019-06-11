Time for a fix? Custom clubs could help your golf game

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Why does your swing deserve a set of fitted clubs? Take it from the expert, Tony Rhode, of True Clubs in Carmel.

“You don’t have to spend a ton of money for custom fit clubs,” Rhode said. “That’s the misconception of it. Just because it is custom fit to you doesn’t mean it has to cost like a Lamborghini. I think it really helps because there is so much equipment on the market, which is a big change from even 10 years ago. We can dial in a player much better.”

If you want to play with Tiger Woods’ driver shaft, it is going to cost you. But as Charlie Clifford discovered, custom clubs are not as pricey as you might expect.

