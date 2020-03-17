Tom Brady indicates he’s done with Patriots

(WISH) — Tom Brady appears ready to move on.

In a message posted to Twitter, Brady thanked New England Patriots fans for the last twenty years.

“Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciated everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments,” he said in the tweet.

A pair of tweets were posted around 8:45 a.m.

“I don’t know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career,” Brady said. “I thank you from the bottom of my heart and I will always love you and what we have shared – a lifetime full of fun memories.”

FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

Brady has spent his entire career with the Patriots. He’s started 283 of the 285 games he’s played since 2000.