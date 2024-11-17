Tony Stewart and wife Leah Pruett announce birth of son

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There’s a new teammate in the garage at Tony Stewart Racing.

Racing legend Tony Stewart and his wife and NHRA driver Leah Pruett announced Sunday the birth of their son Dominic James Stewart. Stewart’s racing team posted on X, formerly Twitter, that both Pruett and Dominic are “doing great.”

Dominic’s arrival comes in the middle of the NHRA’s final race weekend of the season in Pomona, California. Stewart qualified for the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, then rushed to Phoenix in time for Dominic’s delivery, then back to Pomona again just in time for race day.

Courtesy: @TSRnitro

This was Stewart’s first year racing in a Top Fuel dragster. He took the place of Pruett while she was pregnant to round out the Tony Stewart Racing Nitro lineup for 2024.

Ahead of this year’s US Nationals at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, the Hoosier native talked about his debut season in Top Fuel to Sports 8’s Andrew Chernoff.

“I was really nervous,” Stewart said. “I was worried about making mistakes and they were very, very patient and very helpful in helping me learn how to do this and do it the right way. There’s a lot of things procedure-wise that people don’t see that the drivers and the crews have to do without even talking to each other. It’s all done with hand signals once they fire the engines.”

Back in June, Stewart said in a post on social media that he was “so excited to start a family with this incredibly beautiful love of my life Leah Pruett. Can’t wait to meet this little guy. This is the ultimate (trophy emoji).”

Stewart is a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. He is also a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame and the USAC Hall of Fame, among his many accolades. Pruett is a 12-time NHRA Top Fuel National event winner. The pair was married in November 2021.