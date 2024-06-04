Top junior golfers invade Crooked Stick Golf Club

CARMEL, IN (WISH) — Some of the best junior golfers traveled from across the country to Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, Indiana for the Dye Junior Invitational.

Tuesday was the opening day for the event, which features 36 boys and 36 girls at the legendary golf club.

Golfers earn points for the World Amateur Golf Rankings as well.

“The true reason for the Dye was to introduce the next superstar generation of golfers to their legacy and having them out here where Pete (Dye) and Alice (Dye) lived and tinkered with the golf course all the time and where all these major championships were held is just a fantastic way of showing them the impact that my grandparents made on the game of golf,” Lilly Dye Harmon, granddaughter of Pete and Alice Dye, said. “Everybody comes out here excited. They know how we treat them out here and they look forward to it every year.”

Pete and Alice Dye designed the Crooked Stick Golf Club. Alice also played golf and was inducted into the Indiana Golf Hall of Fame in 1976.

There were plenty of local golfers out at Crooked Stick as well. Westfield grad Samantha Brown competed in the Alice Dye girls division and JJ Momper from Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School competed in the Pete Dye boys division. Brown will play next year at Purdue and Momper will be playing at Dayton.

Momper finished the day at seven over par, currently tied for 23rd. Brown finished her first round at eight over par. Drake Harvey from Las Vegas, Nevada shot the lowest round of the day at six under par in the boys division.

Rounds one and two were on Tuesday, with the final round and awards presentation on Wednesday. Festivities for the Dye Junior Invitational started on Monday with the welcome lunch and practice round.