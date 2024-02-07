Traveling exhibit to show rich history of basketball in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new traveling exhibit called The Index will showcase the rich history of basketball in Indiana during the NBA All-Star Game weekend.

The Capital Improvement Board of Marion County, and the Indiana Historical Society partnered to make it happen.

The Index will show Indiana’s impact on the origins of professional basketball, and include a Chuck Taylor All-Star shoe exhibit and a video montage of basketball history over the decades.

The Index will be open to the public from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 16-18 at the Pan Am Tower at 201 S. Capitol Ave. in downtown Indianapolis. That’s just east of the Indiana Convention Center off Georgia Street. Entry is free.