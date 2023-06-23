Trayce Jackson-Davis selected by Golden State in NBA Draft’s second round
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Indiana Hoosier Trayce Jackson-Davis is now a Golden State Warrior. Steve Kerr’s team selected Jackson-Davis 57th overall — the second to last pick of the draft.
It was a long night for the consensus first team All-American, who was projected to go anywhere from the late first round to the first ten picks in the second round. Jackson-Davis waited until nearly 1 a.m. to finally get a call from his agent saying Golden State wanted him at 57.
News 8 was the only television station allowed access to his watch party in downtown Indianapolis where about 100 of Jackson-Davis’ family and close friends showed in support. In attendance were his younger brother and IU quarterback Tayven Jackson, the majority of IU’s men’s basketball team – including Xavier Johnson, Trey Galloway, Malik Reneau and Kaleb Banks – and Hoosier head football coach Tom Allen.
Jackson-Davis left Indiana as the all-time leader in rebounds and blocks, plus third on the career points list. During his senior season, TJD averaged 20.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2.9 blocks a game.
He’ll join a star-studded Warriors roster that includes future Hall of Fame guards Steph Curry and Chris Paul — who was acquired by Golden State before the draft.
Next stop will be Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League. Jackson-Davis’ former teammate Jalen Hood-Schifino will also be there after being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers at 17th overall.