Trayce Jackson-Davis selected by Golden State in NBA Draft’s second round

Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) celebrates a score during the men's Big Ten tournament college basketball game between the Indiana Hoosiers and Illinois Fighting Illini on March 11, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Indiana Hoosier Trayce Jackson-Davis is now a Golden State Warrior. Steve Kerr’s team selected Jackson-Davis 57th overall — the second to last pick of the draft.

It was a long night for the consensus first team All-American, who was projected to go anywhere from the late first round to the first ten picks in the second round. Jackson-Davis waited until nearly 1 a.m. to finally get a call from his agent saying Golden State wanted him at 57.

FINALLY!! The Golden State Warriors selected Trayce Jackson-Davis at #57. He's headed to the West Coast with Jalen Hood-Schifino!

News 8 was the only television station allowed access to his watch party in downtown Indianapolis where about 100 of Jackson-Davis’ family and close friends showed in support. In attendance were his younger brother and IU quarterback Tayven Jackson, the majority of IU’s men’s basketball team – including Xavier Johnson, Trey Galloway, Malik Reneau and Kaleb Banks – and Hoosier head football coach Tom Allen.

Jackson-Davis left Indiana as the all-time leader in rebounds and blocks, plus third on the career points list. During his senior season, TJD averaged 20.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2.9 blocks a game.

He’ll join a star-studded Warriors roster that includes future Hall of Fame guards Steph Curry and Chris Paul — who was acquired by Golden State before the draft.

Next stop will be Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League. Jackson-Davis’ former teammate Jalen Hood-Schifino will also be there after being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers at 17th overall.