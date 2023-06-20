‘Tremendous level of excitement’ at Sultan’s Run as it prepares to host Senior LPGA Championship

JASPER, Ind. (WISH) – Sultan’s Run Golf Club in Jasper is getting ready to host some of the best golfers in the world.

The Senior LPGA Championship will be played at the golf course June 29 through July 1.

It’s the first time Sultan’s Run has ever hosted an LPGA event.

“There’s a high buzz going on in the community, and I would say regionally,” Chris Tretter, tournament director, said. “We get a lot of people to come here to the course and they either mention it to us or we mention it to them. There’s a tremendous level of excitement for sure.”

The field will consist of 74 golfers. The tournament format is 54-hole stroke-play, with no cuts.

Karrie Webb is the defending Senior LPGA Championship winner, having won the tournament last year when it was held in Salina, Kan.

Other notable golfers in the field include Laura Diaz, Trish Johnson, and Juli Inkster.

“I know for a fact that these players can play,” said Tretter. “We’ve had some of them here playing practice rounds. They’re very talented. There are several major championship winners in the field.”

A local qualifying round will be held on June 26. The top two finishers in that round will complete the field for the 2023 Senior LPGA Championship.

To get tickets to the 2023 Senior LPGA Championship, click here.

Click on the video above to watch Tretter’s full conversation with News 8 Sports’ Andrew Chernoff from SportsLocker Sunday.