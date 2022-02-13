Sports

Trine University professor explains cultural impact of Super Bowl

ANGOLA, Ind. (WISH) — The Super Bowl is one of the biggest sporting events of the year, but its impact extends far beyond the game itself.

Experts say it is a way to bring people together.

Andy Brown, an assistant professor of communication at Trine University, came on Daybreak on Sunday to explain the cultural significance of the Super Bowl.

He talked about why it is a unifying force, its ability to avoid problems that impact other big events and the opportunity it provides for celebrities who aren’t athletes.

Click on the video above to watch the full interview.