Trine University softball wins national championship

Marshall, Tx. (WISH) – The Trine University softball team captured the program’s first-ever NCAA Division III national championship on Wednesday.

The Thunder (46-6) beat Salisbury University 1-0 in the title game on a walk-off in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Carolyn Biel hit the game-winning RBI single into left field, scoring Emma Beyer.

Pitcher Alexis Michon threw a complete-game shutout for the Thunder in the title game. She gave up just two hits in seven innings in the circle.