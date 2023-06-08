Trine University softball wins national championship
Marshall, Tx. (WISH) – The Trine University softball team captured the program’s first-ever NCAA Division III national championship on Wednesday.
The Thunder (46-6) beat Salisbury University 1-0 in the title game on a walk-off in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Carolyn Biel hit the game-winning RBI single into left field, scoring Emma Beyer.
Pitcher Alexis Michon threw a complete-game shutout for the Thunder in the title game. She gave up just two hits in seven innings in the circle.