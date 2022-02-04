Sports

Triple-A schedules stretch to 150 games, longest since 1964

Photo of the Indianapolis Indians playing at Victory Field. (WISH Photo, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The schedule for each Triple-A team will be expanded to 150 games from 144 in the first full season that the minor leagues are being run by Major League Baseball.

MLB took over operation from the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues for the 2021 season.

Because the season did not start until May due to the pandemic, Triple-A schedules were cut to 120 games.

MLB in August announced 144-game schedules for 2022 but added six additional games. The regular season is scheduled to start April 5 and to end Sept. 28.