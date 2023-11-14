Two Indiana youth hockey groups announce mandatory neck guards after professional player’s death

Players in Owen Lipinski's backyard hockey tournament prepare for puck drop. Two Indiana youth hockey groups have made neck guards mandatory following the death of professional hockey player Adam Johnson, who died after receiving a "slashed neck" during a game in England on Oct. 28, 2023. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two Indiana youth hockey groups have announced they will require players to wear neck guards after a professional hockey player died due to being slashed in the neck by a blade.

American hockey player Adam Johnson, 29, died during what his club called a “freak accident” during a game in England on Oct. 28, when he suffered a “slashed neck” during the second period.

Since then, youth hockey groups in Fort Wayne and South Bend have made neck guards mandatory beginning on Jan. 1.

The Indiana State Hockey Association, or ISHA, posted the announcement on social media Tuesday.

The Fort Wayne Amateur Hockey Association added that the neck guards would be required during “both practices, including skills, and games.”

The groups say that failure to wear these neck guards will result in players not being allowed to practice or play.

ISHA says in the post that it supports USA Hockey’s recommendations for all safety measures, including the recommendation for players to wear neck guards during on-ice activities.