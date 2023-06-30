Two-time Olympic gold medalist Lilly King swims at Indy’s US Nationals

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JUNE 28: Lilly King competes in the Women's 200m Breaststroke final on day two of the Phillips 66 National Championships at Indiana University Natatorium on June 28, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Swimming National Championships are back in Indianapolis for the first time in six years and just the ninth time in the event’s storied history.

The swimmers took over the Indiana University Natatorium in hopes of qualifying for the World Championships in Japan next month. Among them was two-time Olympic gold medalist and Indiana native Lilly King.

“It’s nice to have a big meet like this, one that’s kind of a production. That always makes it extra fun for me,” King said. “It’s been really fast racing so far, and it’s been a fun meet.”

King is well-acquainted with the IU Natatorium. She’s been swimming there for nearly 20 years. This week, she recorded her second-fastest time in the 200-meter breaststroke.

“It’s the fastest pool in the country,” King said with a big smile. “No one makes it as big as the Nat does. It’s always special to be here. It feels like it’s a big deal to be at a meet at this pool, and I’ve never been to another pool like that, so it’s always fun to swim here.”

Nationals isn’t the only major swimming event on the calendar for Indianapolis. This time next year, the U.S. Olympic Team Trials will transform Lucas Oil Stadium. It’s an event that the two-time Olympic gold medalist says she can’t wait for.

“I’m going to be really excited. It’s cool. We’ve never done it before. No one’s ever done it before. So I think it’s definitely going to be a spectacle to see,” King said. “Indy loves swimming, if you can’t tell by the crowd. This is a swimming state. Sorry, basketball. This is the place to be. The swimming community here is huge and so supportive, and we love being here.”

Setting up for King to make even more history next June.