Tyrese Haliburton agrees to multimillion-dollar contract extension with Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton has agreed to a 5-year contract extension that could be worth millions.

In a release made Saturday, ESPN shared that the agreement between Haliburton and the Pacers was made Friday night.

The extension could be worth up to $260 million, making it the largest deal in Pacers history, and the franchise’s second deal ever to exceed $100 million.

Haliburton was traded in February 2022 to the Pacers, coming in after playing for the Sacramento Kings from October 2020 his midseason trade.

He broke out as an All-Star in the 2022-2023 season, becoming the first player in NBA history to average 20 points and 10 assists while shooting from the 3-point range, ESPN says.