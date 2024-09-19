Tyrese Haliburton takes center stage at WWE NXT, roasts Orlando crowd

ORLANDO (WISH) — Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton made an appearance on Tuesday’s episode of WWE’s NXT, stepping into the role of enforcer in the rivalry between wrestlers Trick Williams and Ethan Page.

Haliburton kicked off his segment with a playful jab at the crowd, saying, “Alright y’all… Ava tried it a little bit earlier, it didn’t work. So I’m here to make sure Trick Williams and Ethan Page get this contract signed. But I ain’t come alone. I brought reinforcements of my own—there’s his Indiana Pacer teammates. And I get it, I get it–I would boo too if I had to be an Orlando Magic fan. I get it, I get it, I get it.”

The WWE’s official X account also shared a backstage visit between Haliburton and wrestling legend Shawn Michaels.

WWE NXT will begin airing every Tuesday night on CW’s sister station, MyINDY TV-23, starting next month.