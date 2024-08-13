Tyrone Tracy Jr. carted off with injury at Giants practice

New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29) gets tripped up against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WISH) — Former Decatur Central and Purdue running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. was carted off with an injury at Giants practice on Tuesday. His leg was put into an air cast.

It was reported that it was a non-contact injury during a kickoff return drill.

Tracy Jr. was a fifth round draft pick by the New York Giants. He was listed as one of the backup running backs to Devin Singletary in the backfield.

Tracy Jr. had five carries for 26 yards in the Giants first preseason game against the Lions.

Tracy Jr. played two years at Purdue after transferring from Iowa, where he was for four years. In 2023, he had 716 yards rushing on 6.3 yards per attempt and eight touchdowns.