U.S. advances in World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The U.S. is advancing in the FIFA World Cup and soccer fans across Central Indiana are feverishly fired up for the team.

The Fishers community says the end of the game was a nail biter.

On Tuesday afternoon, dozens of community members gathered at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater to show support for the U.S. soccer team.

Soccer fans decked out in red, white, and blue rooted for the United States as they played against Iran. Emotions ran high as the community watched their team try to win.

“Pretty excited. It was very nervy there at the end,” Tegan Fjerstad, an Indianapolis resident, said.

“It’s good for the future of the sport. More people are going to be invested now because they know we’re not just here to show up and get sent home early. We’re actually good at this,” Fjerstad said.

“We were praying for that whistle to blow at the end and the clock to run out with us in the lead, so that we could get together again this Saturday to cheer on team U.S.A., so come and join us,” the City of Fishers director of employee and customer success, Molly Connolly, said.

Some parents even brought their kids out to watch the game and make special memories.

Some people also also say they’re hopeful that the U.S. team will grow stronger.