U.S. open golfer breaks club, throws putter during final round meltdown

Grayson Murray hits his second shot on the 1st hole during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 20, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

BROOKLINE, MA. (WISH) — Early during the final round of the U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., a meltdown for the ages transpired courtesy of 28-year-old professional golfer Grayson Murray.

Murray entered Sunday +8 for the tournament, 12 shots behind the co-leaders, and simply attempting to climb back inside the top 40 or so finishers.

And then, the wheels came off, beginning on the par-four 7th hole when Murray missed a triple-bogey putt. After tapping in for a quadruple-bogey 8, Murray flung his putter forward over his head onto a greenside hill of fescue.

Grayson Murray celebrating Father’s Day by triple bogeying and chucking his putter in the long stuff just like a dad pic.twitter.com/KIdnIrHrmr — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) June 19, 2022

Following a triple-bogey 7 on the par-four 9th hole, Murray finished the front nine with a score of (+7) 42.

On the back nine, the show continued as Murray sent his second shot from the 10th fairway into a greenside bunker. After a few steps, Murray snapped his iron over his knee and apparently launched the two hunks of metal into the rough. He later retrieved and recycled each piece inside his golf bag.

Grayson Murray is straight up NOT having a good time at the US Open He threw his putter earlier, now he's snapped one of clubs@NoLayingUp pic.twitter.com/p8ZvwRm7PU — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) June 19, 2022

Murray currently sits at +18 for the tournament, in last place among players who made the cut this weekend. Happy Gilmore would be proud.