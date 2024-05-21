UIndy baseball punches ticket to second straight NCAA Super Regional

The University of Indianapolis baseball team is shown in a photo from the team's website. (Provided Photo/Jacob Walton via University of Indianapolis Athletics)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The University of Indianapolis baseball team is headed to its second straight NCAA Midwest Super Regional.

The No. 2-seeded Greyhounds defeated the Maryville Saints from Missouri 9-3 in the Monday afternoon finale of the NCAA Midwest Regional Division II bracket.

Head Coach Al Ready said in a news release, “Cardiac Hounds man, no question about it. Cardiac Hounds, Cardiac Canines, you can draw it up however you want at this point, we just keep doing it. I knew we weren’t out of it when we lost the first game at Trevecca, I knew having the home field advantage, even though it was a lot of work to get in this field ready and playable and we had to play over at IU that one day, I still knew that we were going to be very, very difficult to beat at home, at Greyhound Park and that proved to be the case.”

The Greyhounds lost the first game but then rattled off four straight victories, including two against the Saints to punch their ticket. The victory came at the hands of superb pitching by Diego Cardenas and Payton Plym.

The coach said in the release, “What else is there to say about Diego, he’s been money for us all year long. He started out as a midweek starter and just performed unbelievable. We had a couple guys go down from the weekend rotation and he stepped in and has never relinquished that role and he’s turned into our number one, our ace.”

The Hounds will make the trip to Saginaw, Michigan, for their second consecutive Midwest Super Regional, where they will battle the No. 1-seed in the Midwest, Saginaw Valley State, in a best-of-three series. The winner will head to Cary, North Carolina, for the NCAA Division II Championship.