Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

UIndy baseball team heading to NCAA DII Championship

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The University of Indianapolis baseball team has punched its ticket to the NCAA Division II Baseball Championship, the school announced Saturday.

UIndy took down top-seeded Quincy University on Saturday to sweep the Midwest Super Regional, after breaking a 2 – 2 tie in the seventh inning and beating Quincy 5 – 2.

The UIndy Greyhounds are the first-ever 7-seed to win a DII Super Regional. This is also the first time since 2012 that the team will make a “World Series” appearance.

The NCAA DII Baseball Championship is set to take place June 3 – 10 in Cary, North Carolina. UIndy’s first game of the championship will be against Millersville University at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Biden on Memorial Day lauds...
National News /
One-of-a-kind summer experience for kids...
All Indiana /
Holiday traveling soars at the...
Local News /
3 found dead in Muncie...
Local News /
‘Please don’t forget them:’ Gold...
Local News /
Tasty Takeout: The Melting Pot
All Indiana /
Notre Dame wins first men’s...
Sports /
Doctors say this is the...
Medical /