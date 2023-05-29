UIndy baseball team heading to NCAA DII Championship

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The University of Indianapolis baseball team has punched its ticket to the NCAA Division II Baseball Championship, the school announced Saturday.

UIndy took down top-seeded Quincy University on Saturday to sweep the Midwest Super Regional, after breaking a 2 – 2 tie in the seventh inning and beating Quincy 5 – 2.

The UIndy Greyhounds are the first-ever 7-seed to win a DII Super Regional. This is also the first time since 2012 that the team will make a “World Series” appearance.

The NCAA DII Baseball Championship is set to take place June 3 – 10 in Cary, North Carolina. UIndy’s first game of the championship will be against Millersville University at 6 p.m. Saturday.