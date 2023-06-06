UIndy baseball’s dream season ends with loss to Cal State San Bernadino

The University of Indianapolis baseball team stands on the field after falling 10-8 to Cal State University San Bernadino in the NCAA Division II baseball championships on May 5, 2023. (Photo by Jacob Walton/UIndy Sports Information)

CARY, N.C. (WISH) — All good things have to come to an end, even a dream season in college baseball.

The University of Indianapolis baseball team ended its magical season Monday at the NCAA Division II Championship, falling to fifth-seeded Cal State University San Bernadino, 10-8.

UIndy put together five runs in the ninth inning and brought a potential game-winning run to the plate, but fell just short.

The Greyhounds, trailing by seven runs heading into the bottom of the ninth, made a late-game rally to try and tip the game in their favor.

The Hounds loaded the bases and cut into CSUSB’s lead with an RBI single from senior Brandon DeWitt and a three-run homer from fellow senior, Fort Wayne’s Issac Bair.

Zack Williams (hit by pitch) and Nick Lucak (walk) kept the rally alive, but the Coyotes got the third out and advanced to Wednesday’s elimination game against Millersville University.

The Hounds leave Cary with 13 graduating seniors, including Bair, DeWitt, and Brady Ware, who made baseball history in April when he hit for the cycle and threw a no-hitter.

Like Ware, junior infielder Drew Donaldson closed the year with his name in the history books — he now holds UIndy’s single-season runs and total bases record.

“First and foremost, let me just tell you how proud I am of my guys, especially these two guys sitting up here with me (Bair and Shepler) right now. They’ve been with us four or five years. All the hard work and dedication that it takes to get to this stage. These aren’t the only ones. I can’t say how proud I am of these guys,” head coach Al Ready said after the game.

The Greyhounds punched their ticket to the World Series on May 27 by taking down top-seeded Quincy University and sweeping the Midwest Super Regional.