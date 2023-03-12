UIndy men crowned swim and dive national champions
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The UIndy men’s swimming and diving team received the first national title in history by winning a team championship.
The University of Indianapolis won the title Saturday night. They said it’s the first national title in the program’s history.
The UIndy women’s team earned its second runner-up trophy at Nationals. Both teams combined for a program record eight event titles.
