UIndy men crowned swim and dive national champions

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The UIndy men’s swimming and diving team received the first national title in history by winning a team championship.

The University of Indianapolis won the title Saturday night. They said it’s the first national title in the program’s history.

The UIndy women’s team earned its second runner-up trophy at Nationals. Both teams combined for a program record eight event titles.

