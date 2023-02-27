Sports

UIndy men’s basketball hoping to have memorable March

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The University of Indianapolis men’s basketball program is gearing up for postseason play.

The Greyhounds (25-3, 17-3) are having a memorable season and they hope that continues in the Great Lakes Valley Conference this week.

“The character of this team is really what makes us,” said UIndy head coach Paul Corsaro. “They’re a selfless group that doesn’t care about anything but winning. They’re great teammates and they do everything the right way on and off the court.”

UIndy is the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament and will play No. 8-seeded Quincy on Thursday at 1 p.m. EST in the quarterfinal round.

All GLVC Tournament games will take place at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo.

UIndy is just one win away from tying the program’s single-season wins record. The Greyhounds had 26 wins during the 1963-64 season.

Corsaro, a former UIndy player, and Roncalli High School graduate, said on SportsLocker Sunday that this has been a special year for him as well.

“I take a lot of pride in being from Indianapolis,” said Corsaro. “I love our city. I take a lot of pride in being from the south side. It’s awesome looking up in the stands and seeing family and friends at every game.”

