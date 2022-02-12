Sports

Untold stories from Indianapolis’ epic 2012 Super Bowl week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — First, let’s toast to a special 17th anniversary for a small group of the most dedicated workers in sports.

In 2005, Allison Melangton started down this path. The blueprint? Murky is a stretch.

The goal? Become only the fourth cold-weather city to host a Super Bowl, and in the process, do it better than any host city, period.

Little did Melangton know, it would be seven more years until Indianapolis conquered the beast.

First though, will the biggest game in football ever return to Lucas Oil Stadium?

The weather debacles in the two cold-weather cities to host since Indianapolis — New York in 2014 and Minneapolis in 2018 — don’t help Indianapolis’ case. But the resounding answer from the major players from Indianapolis’ 2012 Super Bowl is never say never.

So how did Melangton, the eventual president and CEO of the 2012 Indianapolis Super Bowl Host Committee, then-Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard, and so many other driven Hoosiers pull it off?

Ahead of Los Angeles hosting Super Bowl LVI 10 years later in its sparkling $5 billion SoFi Stadium, with the glitz and the glamour of Hollywood serving as the backdrop, it boils down to this: Indianapolis demanded fun over fake. Charm over your checkbook. Streamline over insanity.

“It was crazy,” Melangton said. “We had over one million people that came to the village over 10 days. It was like a sea of people. Every single day it was wall to wall, all the way down Georgia Street, all the way down Meridian Street. I ran into people I hadn’t seen for years. [Former Indianapolis Mayor William Hudnut] was walking down the street, he hugged me and just started crying. He said, ‘I just can’t believe this is our city.'”

The biggest gamble? That arguably went down in 2008 before Indianapolis was still a finalist to host Super Bowl XLVI.

“We took a lot of risks for the Super Bowl because we aren’t Miami, we aren’t Phoenix,” Melangton said. “We took a lot of risks that were Indy-centric. And example of that would be, what other city would send 32 eighth graders to meet with NFL owners to sell Indianapolis? That was a crazy idea from Jack Swarbrick and Mark Miles.”

The idea struck gold, winning over the 32 NFL owners and securing Indianapolis’ bid to host its first Super Bowl.

“I thought, ‘OK, I have an eighth grader and I don’t picture him sitting too well with Jerry Jones selling the city of Indianapolis,'” Melangton said. “But we found the right eighth graders. And now they are all 28 or 29 years old. That is one of my favorite professional days ever, taking all of those eighth graders to the airport that morning with their bid books. We dressed them all up and some had never flown before.

“Here we send them off to another city across the country and we said, ‘The whole city is hanging on your coattails, go sell this for us.'”

Once February 2012 finally arrived, so too did a historic Super Bowl matchup between two teams with very different histories in Indianapolis.

The Colts’ arch rival New England Patriots made their fifth Super Bowl trip of the Tom Brady/Bill Belichick era. They were facing Peyton Manning’s younger brother Eli and the New York Giants.

The Marriot in downtown Indianapolis hosted the Giants for Super Bowl week.

“Typically, a [hotel] general manager will greet the head coach, take him up to his room, get him settled, and then boom, the coach goes about his business,” JW Marriott General Manager Phil Ray said. “The Monday [Giants head coach] Tom Coughlin arrives, we take him up to his room and the two big retired Indiana State Troopers say, ‘Wait right here for a minute. Coach Coughlin wants to walk the space with you.’ We walk the space and I am saying, ‘Here is your quarterback room, here is your offensive room,’ and Coughlin says, ‘Phil, can you do me a favor by tomorrow morning? I need a clock in every one of these meeting rooms, and do me a favor make sure they are set so they are five minutes fast.’

“Here we [JW Marriott staff] are winding clocks, finding clocks, going to our cafeteria and pulling clocks off the wall, it was like, ‘OK, we need 12 more! Let’s go find them!'”

Ray’s highlights of Super Bowl week include ushering Manning to a special meeting on Super Bowl eve.

“The [players’] floors were restricted, even family can’t come on to those floors,” he said. “Eli [Manning] had just had a baby and the newborn and his family stayed at the JW, so I escorted Eli across the Saturday night before the Super Bowl. We got a chance to spend an hour to an hour and a half with his newborn Ava Frances and his wife Abby here at the JW before we got him back to the hotel the night before the game.

“He was completely calm, I don’t know how they stay so calm.”

Once the crowds moved in, Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard found himself at the center of one of the best snapshots of the entire week. Standing between Melangton and Indiana’s Democratic congressman Andre Carson, Ballard cut the ribbon to officially open Super Bowl XLVI village.

The sun was out, temperatures were in the 50s and the student ambassadors who delivered the original bid books back in 2008 were flying 800 feet across the city on the largest temporary zip line ever constructed. It wasn’t until later in the week that the magnitude of Super Bowl week hit Ballard.

Ironically, it occurred trying to grab breakfast on the run one morning.

“There was a moment when I realized I could not go into the village any longer,” Ballard said. “Frankly, I was going from Meridian [Street] and Georgia [Street] up to Pennsylvania [Street] to go get a cinnamon roll. A half an hour later, I was only a half of a block up because everyone wanted a picture. It wasn’t necessarily me but it was the fact that I represented the city. That was powerful. That was an emotional moment.”

The line at St. Elmo? Technically, it didn’t exist. Neil Patrick Harris hopped on social media to let the entertainment world know even he couldn’t get a reservation.

Longtime servers at the famous steakhouse drifted from table to table taking care of A-list celebrities on a regular basis.

For longtime St. Elmo server George Stoyonovich, the close to his shift every evening was unforgettable.

“The streets were blocked off and the crowd was 10, 15, 20 deep throughout the night to see who was walking on our red carpet,” Stoyonovich said. “When we [servers] would leave for the night, they would cheer us. I have never been cheered before. The energy, the TV coverage, the buzz, it was just amazing.”

Essentially every party seated at St. Elmo covered two topics during some portion of dinner: The unseasonably warm winter weather in Indianapolis and Colts quarterback Peyton Manning’s future.

“At that time, we were worried Peyton was going to go somewhere else, so I joked that the weather gods and football gods got together and brokered a deal,” longtime Harry and Izzy’s server Bill Dollens said. “They said, ‘You are going to lose Peyton, but we are going to give you good weather.'”

The Giants’ comeback victory set off an epic party at the Marriot, which cost in excess of $1 million according to Ray. The Manning family was located downstairs. Coughlin’s crew carved out its own room, and the rest of Indianapolis and its visitors took back to the streets.

A decade later, what legacy did Super Bowl week leave on the city?

“It was our responsibility to show the world what Indianapolis was,” Melangton said. “How many thank you notes I got after from [NBC broadcaster] Mike Tircico, [Former Colts coach] Tony Dungy, and the president of NBC all saying, ‘We have never met people who are so helpful, so sincere, and so genuine about wanting us to experience Indianapolis.'”

Ballard believes it changed the way Hoosiers looked at themselves and their home.

“It was a feeling of, ‘Oh my god, look at Indianapolis. We are really doing this. We are really this kind of city,'” he said.

Ray agrees with Ballard’s assessment.

“[Super Bowl week] took it to the level of making it feel like we are world class,” Ray said. “People said, ‘Hands down, it has been the best Super Bowl experience ever.'”

Dear NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Indianapolis is ready for another one.

Let’s make it happen.