Update on Colts QB Anthony Richardson following concussion

HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 17: Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) scores his second first half rushing touchdown as Houston Texans safety M.J. Stewart (29) defends during the football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 17, 2023, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson’s health is still a question mark.

The rookie self-reported a concussion during the second quarter of Sunday’s game in Houston. He went into the locker room and never came back out, entering concussion protocol.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen’s Monday update was simply there’s no update. Richardson remains in protocol to start the week. The team is off on Tuesdays, which means his next chance to be cleared is Wednesday.

As far as how much practice Richardson could miss and still be ready to go Sunday in Baltimore: “That’s a good question.”

“We’re going to work through those things, and we’ll talk through those tonight” Steichen said. “I don’t have a definitive answer for you right now.”

Two weeks into his professional career and this is already Richardson’s second injury. He sustained a knee bruise Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars after landing hard on it. Now, it’s a concussion. Both injuries came while Richardson was running. It’s those dual-threat talents are what make Richardson so dynamic as a quarterback — but they’re also what put him in danger.

“It’s the nature of the beast,” Steichen said. “It takes time. A young player learning when to be smart, getting down and knowing when you’re going to take the hit and having good vision and all those different things.”

Colts owner Jim Irsay talked about Richardson’s concussion exclusively live on WISH-TV’s Postgame Show Sunday.

“I think it’s just something where he has to protect himself,” Irsay said. “He’s a big physical guys. Obviously, he can run the football and guys do a lot of running now at that position. So I think self-protection is an issue. Coach talks to him about that all the time. Not real concerned in the sense that he’s cleared really well mentally, and talking with him, you know he feels good.”

While Richardson was out, backup quarterback Gardner Minshew stepped in, leading the Colts through three successful quarters and ultimately the first win of the season.

Minshew played in Steichen’s system in Philadelphia, which made for a seamless transition once Minshew went into the game.

“It’s huge, especially the backup quarterback around the league,” Steichen said. “The way (Minshew) prepares week in and week out, knowing the system and going out and operating the way he did – taking completions, operating at a high level, moving the football. I know he came in there and had the two scoring drives when he came in. Operated that two-minute drive really well… It was very impressive.”

After Week 2, the Colts are tied at the top of the AFC South standings with a 1-1 record. The Colts travel to Baltimore on Sunday for the second road trip of the season. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.