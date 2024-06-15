US Olympic Swim Trials officially kick off at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Olympic Swim Trials officially take a dive into the pool in Lucas Oil Stadium for a shot on the Olympic Team on Saturday.

Over 1,000 athletes are competing for 52 spots on the Olympic Team.

“Today, we’re breaking a record. It’s the very first time a swimming pool has been inside an NFL stadium and with that we get to break all of the attendance records,” said Sam Reel, of Indiana Sports Corp.

According to Indiana Sports Corp, the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials in Indianapolis are expected to draw over 200,000 fans over nine days, and will break the record for the largest swim meet ever.

More than $100 million in economic impact is estimated from the nine-day event.

Also opening Saturday is the Toyota Aqua Zone, a free fan festival held at the Indiana Convention Center. Many free fan activations will be held inside.

“Free inside the Indiana Convention Center, there’s a lot of cool stuff there. There’s a Team USA store, and several things to check out,” Reel said.

USA Swimming Live is happening now until Sunday, June 23.

The U.S. Olympic Swim Trials will also finish up on June 23.

The first trial kicks off at 11 a.m., with the night session beginning around 7:45 p.m.

More information on the swim trials can be found here.

Related Coverage