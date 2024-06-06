US Olympic Swimming Trials will bring activations, live music to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Sports Corp is elevating the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials from a swim meet into a potentially record-breaking event with over a weeks worth of activities and live music in downtown Indianapolis.

Organizers say Indy is doing what Indy does best: Being the best sports hosting city in the country.

Sarah Myer is the Chief of Staff and Strategy for the Indiana Sports Corps. She said the activities across downtown will be family-friendly and free.

“We have a free fan fest happening inside the convention center called the ‘Toyota Aqua Zone,’ Myer said. “So, very family-friendly, lots of water activities, lots of things to do with swimming, and then you will walk outside on Georgia Street and you will hit a 6-foot Eiffel Tower.”

Myer said the United States Olympic Swimming Trials have the opportunity to break the record for highest-attended swim meet.

“We have the ability to have 30,000 fans inside Lucas Oil,” Myer said. “We are actually trying to break the record for largest swim meet ever. So, we need to get over 16,000 people on opening night on June 15.”

There will be free music every day on the One America Stage near the Eiffel Tower on Georgia Street.

“It is going to have live music, DJ’s, some openers, title acts,” Myer said.

The goal is to do what Indy does best: Have the best sporting events in the world.

“We always want to take events to the next level because we want to show the world we are a sports host city,” Myer said. “We want to make sure the entire central Indiana community feels like they can be a part of it, and the entire state of Indiana.”

The trials start on Saturday, June 15 and run through Sunday, June 23.

There will be nine days of races, but someone is set to qualify for one of the 52 spots on Team USA each day. There will be around 1,000 swimmers fighting for these spots.

No matter when you go, you’ll get a chance to see an Olympian.