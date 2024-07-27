USA diving duo Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook win Olympic silver in Paris

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 27: Silver Medalists, Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook of Team United States pose with their medals after the Medal Ceremony after competing in the Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Aquatics Centre on July 27, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

SAINT-DENIS, France (WISH) — Sarah Bacon is bringing an Olympic medal back to the Circle City.

Bacon, an Indianapolis native, and partner Kassidy Cook won silver in Saturday’s women’s synchronized 3-meter springboard competition, giving Team USA its first medals of the Paris Games.

It was Bacon’s Olympic debut and Team USA’s first medal in the event since Kelci Bryant and Abby Johnston won silver in London in 2012.

Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen won gold, while the British team of Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen took home the bronze.

Bacon will have another chance at a gold medal next week during the women’s individual 3-meter springboard competition.