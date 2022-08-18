Sports

USA Gymnastics: Abortion laws to play role in site selection

by: Associated Press
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — USA Gymnastics will take abortion laws into consideration when it comes to selecting venues for competitions.

USA Gymnastics president Li Li Leung said Wednesday there is “no question” abortion laws will play a factor in whether a state is chosen to host events like the U.S. championships.

The 2022 U.S. Gymnastics championships were awarded to Tampa, Florida, in January, months before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

After that decision, Florida banned abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, with limited exceptions.

Leung said the Supreme Court’s decision “took away” from the organization’s value system.

