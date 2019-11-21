Valparaiso University discontinuing men’s soccer, tennis programs

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WISH) – Valparaiso University announced Wednesday that it is discontinuing its men’s soccer and men’s tennis programs.

The university said men’s soccer discontinuation is effective immediately, while the men’s tennis program will be discontinued at the end of the 2019-20 season according to a statement on its website.

The statement said that affected student-athletes on athletic scholarship who continue to remain enrolled at the university will continue to receive support through graduation.

In addition, per NCAA rules, affected student-athletes who decide to transfer will be granted immediate eligibility at their new school and the university will assist in the transfer process.

The men’s tennis program is in it’s third season competing as an affiliate member of the Summit League, while the men’s soccer team recently completed it’s third year in the Missouri Valley Conference.