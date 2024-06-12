VIP Night ahead of next week’s AC Golf Classic for charity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun is getting ready to his annual charity golf outing.

One of the events leading up to the actual outing is “VIP Night” for the gold sponsors. Calhoun hosted the sponsors at High Alpha on Wednesday night. While there, the sponsors also had a chance to hear from a special guest.

The annual outing raises money for Teachers’ Treasures.

Teachers’ Treasures has a free store for teachers to go and shop for supplies that they need for their classrooms.

The Teachers’ Treasures mission statement: “Teachers’ Treasures works to ensure teachers, educators, and students have access to free, vital resources for classroom success.”

Margaret Sheehan, the Teachers’ Treasures Executive Director, talked with News 9 Sports Reporter Andrew Chernoff at VIP Night.

“We have become, hopefully, a consistent source of the things that they (teachers) need,” Sheehan said. “We are busier than ever because more and more teachers are seeing us as a really valued resource and we really attributed a lot, so very much, to all these great people that help support AC (Anthony Calhoun).”

Former Indianapolis Colts head coach Tony Dungy had a conversation with Calhoun and the sponsors at VIP Night.

Last year’s golf classic raised $460,000.

“It’s very emotional for me because I really believe that so many of us can really deeply connect back with a teacher from our childhood,” Sheehan said. “So many of these folks too who are very successful in their careers can really attribute it back to a teacher.”

Last year, some of the celebrities included Clark Kellogg, Ernie Johnson, IndyCar drivers Graham Rahal and Christian Lundgaard, former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano, former Indiana head football coach Tom Allen, and Purdue head football coach Ryan Walters.

The AC Golf Classic will take place on Monday.