LOS ANGELES (WISH) — A young Lakers fan has gone viral after he absolutely killing it during a shot contest at a game.

“Our buddy Maxx out here trying to get himself a contract!” the Lakers said on Twitter.

Our buddy Maxx out here trying to get himself a contract! 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/4grjZQziXA — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 20, 2019

Maxx, 10, had the hot hand at Tuesday night’s game.

While playing “Half-Minute To Win It,” Maxx scored 30 points in 30 seconds. According to Bleacher Report, he only needed 10 points to win a pass to a Lakers summer camp.

Great job, Maxx!