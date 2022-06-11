Sports

WADA says fresh court ruling can reopen Russian doping cases

Winner Nikolay Lipkin celebrate after winning the C1 relay men 200m final of the ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships 2014 with teammate Andrey Kraitor, in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Aug. 10, 2014. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The World Anti-Doping Agency says more disciplinary cases by Olympic sports could follow a breakthrough court ruling in the Russian doping scandal.

Three Russian canoeists, including an Olympic gold medalist, were banned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday for their part in a state-backed doping program.

WADA prosecuted the case using evidence it got from a Moscow laboratory at the center of a years-long standoff with Russian authorities.

WADA has also given Moscow lab data to other sports bodies and now wants some of them to review those cases after the evidence held up in court.