Ware welcomed to Miami after NBA Draft selection

MIAMI (WISH) — After one year with the Indiana Hoosiers, center Kel’el Ware was welcomed to Miami Friday morning as the Heat’s only first round selection in this week’s NBA Draft.

“It’s been crazy, but I’m enjoying it,” Ware said in his introductory press conference. “I’m definitely going to use this year and next year and however long I’m here to soak everything up like a sponge and learn from (Heat President Pat Riley) and from Coach (Erik Spoelstra).”

The former Hoosier was picked at No. 15 after averaging 15.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. Ware started in 30 games for IU, helping fill the void that All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis left after being drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 2023.

“We never ever deviated from where he was on the board,” Riley said. “I hope he’s a player who will have a career of a lifetime right here in Miami.”

“This is an organization that loves to compete and loves to play,” Ware said. “This is the best spot for me to be able to push me past my limits, to push me past that wall, to be the best player I can be on the court.”

Despite only being in Bloomington for a year, Ware gained a lot from Indiana head coach Mike Woodson — all of which he’s taking into the Association.

“There’s always more in the tank that I can always, you know, push past and to always give more,” Ware said Friday. “He always told me it’s never where my skillset stops at. There’s always more that I can improve and more that I can put on the floor and to be able to perform better.”

Ware will hit the floor for the first time as an NBA player next month in Las Vegas. The Heat’s Summer League schedule begins against the Golden State Warriors Saturday, July 6.