Watch: Charlie Clifford rides with Dale Earnhardt Jr. at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This past weekend, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was once again the center of the motorsport world as the NASCAR and INDYCAR racing series converged for a trio of races on the 14-turn road course.

In the middle of the action was News 8’s Charlie Clifford, who received a spur of the moment invite from Sports Director Anthony Calhoun to join NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. for a drive on the road course in a 2023 Corvette Z06.

Earnhardt Jr. was in rare form, pushing for speeds over 100 miles per hour which left Charlie just trying to hang on in the passenger seat.