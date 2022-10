Sports

Watch Colts post-game as Colts fall to Titans 24-17

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts gets defeated by Tennessee Titans 24-17 at the Lucas Oil Stadium.

Colts season record now falls to 1-2-1.

