CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s men’s basketball team will be greeted by hundreds of cheering fans when they arrive home from Minneapolis Tuesday afternoon.

The Hoos, fresh off their 85-77 overtime win over Texas Tech in the NCAA National Championship game Monday night, are scheduled to arrive at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville between 4:45 and 5 p.m.

WAIT, WAIT, WAIT… ⏰



Eager @UVAMensHoops fans waiting fo the championship team to arrive at John Paul Jones Arena. They are set to come in around 4:45-5pm.



Stay tuned! @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/HjVvSB8MCi— Aaron Thomas (@Aaron8News) April 9, 2019

Fans began lining up outside JPJ at around 4 p.m. and are still filing in.