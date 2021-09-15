Carson Wentz praises Colts fans after making debut

(WISH) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz got his first experience in front of a sold-out Lucas Oil Stadium as a member of the Horseshoe Sunday.
Every Wednesday on News 8, it’s WentzDay.
This season, News 8 will talk exclusively with Colts quarterback Carson Wentz each week.
In this interview, Sports Director Anthony Calhoun and the Colts QB discussed these topics and more:
- The reception from Colts fans on his debut
- The importance of Sunday’s game against the Rams
- His conversation with Peyton Manning
- Wentz’s AO1 Foundation