WentzDay

Carson Wentz praises Colts fans after making debut

by: Anthony Calhoun
Posted: / Updated:

(WISH) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz got his first experience in front of a sold-out Lucas Oil Stadium as a member of the Horseshoe Sunday.

Every Wednesday on News 8, it’s WentzDay.

This season, News 8 will talk exclusively with Colts quarterback Carson Wentz each week.

In this interview, Sports Director Anthony Calhoun and the Colts QB discussed these topics and more:

  • The reception from Colts fans on his debut
  • The importance of Sunday’s game against the Rams
  • His conversation with Peyton Manning
  • Wentz’s AO1 Foundation

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

‘Dreamgirls’ musical coming to Old National Centre

All Indiana /

Warmup ahead

Weather Blog /

‘Racial Justice Requires Fair Maps’ virtual town hall

Multicultural News /

SpaceX aiming for night launch of 4 on 1st private flight

Business /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image