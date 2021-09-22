WentzDay

Carson Wentz talks to News 8 about injury, possibly playing vs. Titans

by: Anthony Calhoun
(WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts will visit the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in a huge AFC South showdown at 1 p.m. in Nashville.

Every Wednesday, News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun talks exclusively with Colts quarterback Carson Wentz.

This week, Calhoun and Wentz discussed the following and more:

  • Update from Wentz on his two sprained ankles
  • The disappointment of not being able to return to the field in fourth quarter vs. the Los Angeles Rams
  • Strategy for playing this week at Tennessee
  • The balance of being aggressive vs. protecting himself on field
  • Details on the big A01 Foundation events coming to Indianapolis

